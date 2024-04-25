Officials search for missing man, dog traveling on raft in Grand Canyon National Park

Thomas L. Robison, a man the National Park Service said may have attempted to travel down the Colorado River with his small dog on a wooden raft. As of April 25, 2024, NPS is still looking for him.

Officials are searching for a man who may have tried to travel down the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park with his dog on a wooden raft, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

On Sunday, someone found a vehicle belonging to the man they are searching for, 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The vehicle was abandoned at Lees Ferry within the national park’s recreation area.

A raft Thomas Robison may have traveled on.

Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for missing man, dog

Thomas L. Robison

Authorities said Robison is a white male standing at 5-feet-10. He weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

They believe he is with his dog, an 11-year-old welsh corgi that weighs 25 pounds.

They ask that anyone who may have seen him call Grand Canyon Dispatch at (928) 638-7805.

