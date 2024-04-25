Officials search for missing man, dog traveling on raft in Grand Canyon National Park
Officials are searching for a man who may have tried to travel down the Colorado River at Grand Canyon National Park with his dog on a wooden raft, according to a press release from the National Park Service.
On Sunday, someone found a vehicle belonging to the man they are searching for, 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison of Santa Fe, New Mexico. The vehicle was abandoned at Lees Ferry within the national park’s recreation area.
Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for missing man, dog
Authorities said Robison is a white male standing at 5-feet-10. He weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
They believe he is with his dog, an 11-year-old welsh corgi that weighs 25 pounds.
They ask that anyone who may have seen him call Grand Canyon Dispatch at (928) 638-7805.
Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Search for missing man Thomas Robison, dog underway at Grand Canyon