Officials identify Marine who died during training near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina

The United States military has identified a Marine who died during training last week as Sgt. Colin Arslanbas of Missouri.

Stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Arslanbas died just after 11 p.m. Thursday in what officials called a training accident, the Marine Corps announced.

Arslanbas was with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the II Marine Expeditionary Force announced Friday on X.

Military officials have identified a Marine who died April 18, 2024 in a training accident near Camp Lejeune as Sgt. Colin Arslanbas.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” Col. Todd Mahar, the 24th MEU commanding officer released in a statement over the weekend. “The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time.”

Arslanbas enlisted with the Marines on March 16, 2020 and served as a Reconnaissance Marine, according to a release posted on X.

Arslanbas had just been promoted to the rank of sergeant on April 1, the Marines said.

His service decorations include the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal.

Cause of death not released

Officials have not released additional details surrounding the sergeant's death.

The Marine Corps reported the incident remains under investigation.

