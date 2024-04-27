Officials ID 14-year-old shot and killed while in SUV at northeast Mpls. gas station

Officials on Saturday identified the 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed while in an SUV at a northeast Minneapolis gas station a day earlier.

Fa'him Laron Miller, of St. Paul, died from a gunshot wound to the chest about 3 a.m. at the 24-hour BP in the 2600 block of NE. University Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Miller was taken to HCMC, where he died about 3½ hours later, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Police have yet to offer a possible motive for the shooting or determine who fired the fatal shot.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and jailed, but "investigators are working to determine how she is related to this incident," a statement Friday afternoon from police said.

"The death of a teenager out on the street is outrageous and totally unacceptable," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement. "The MPD will aggressively investigate this incident to its logical conclusion and do all we can to bring some sense of justice for the victim and his loved ones. But we all must work together to end this trend of youth violence."

According to police:

Miller was in an SUV with others when shots were fired from a second vehicle that drove into the parking lot.

Officers secured the scene and canvassed the area. Forensic scientists from the Minneapolis Police Department collected evidence. The department is investigating to determine the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous. Those providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.