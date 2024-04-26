Officials caution drivers of prescribed burn in Columbia County

The Florida Highway Patrol has cautioned drivers of a prescribed burn in Columbia County.

On Friday, the active 165-acre prescribed burn is located on US Highway 441 within the Oleno State Park.

FHP said this might affect travel on 441 and other roadways because of smoke throughout the night and the morning hours.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly.

“Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights to adapt to changing weather conditions,” FHP said.

