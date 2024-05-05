Officers clear pro-Palestinian protest encampment at USC

Law enforcement officers in riot gear cleared another encampment formed by pro-Palestinian demonstrators on the campus of the University of Southern California early Sunday morning.

According to media reports, as many as 100 protesters had pitched tents and erected banners at Alumni Park, located at the center of the private university in Los Angeles.

Witnesses said officers moved in around 4 a.m. and quickly dispersed the protesters. It was unclear if, or how many were arrested.

University officials issued an alert on social media saying the campus was closed due to activity just before 5:15 a.m. Sunday. A media release sent out just after 6 a.m. by the university confirmed that Los Angeles Police Department and USC Department of Public Safety officers cleared the illegal encampment at Alumni Park but emphasized that students had the right to protest peacefully.

“Freedom of speech and expression are core USC foundational values, and throughout this year, students, faculty and staff have held lawful marches, vigils and peaceful demonstrations,” USC media relations’ department said. “Members of the encampment obstructed access to the campus, defaced and stole university property, harassed fellow students and continue to interfere with campus operations, [so] it was time to act. Our priority is and always remains securing the safety of our community.”

“If you are in the center of campus, please leave,” USC posted on X, formerly Twitter. “People who don’t leave will be arrested.”

Student journalists who were at the encampments as early as 3 a.m. told KTLA 5’s Annie Rose Ramos that they were peaceful. The area was shortly cordoned off by authorities, who moved the journalists back and eventually cleared the encampment.

USC closed their campus last week due to a “disturbance,” and while their graduation ceremony was originally canceled, it was announced that a graduation “celebration” would take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on May 9.

