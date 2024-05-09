Officer shoots, injures woman in Gastonia after she fired gun near Walmart, city says

A Gastonia police officer shot and injured a woman outside a Walmart Supercenter after she crashed her car into a tree, then got out and fired a gun, the city police spokesman said.

The woman drove onto a median near the store on East Franklin Boulevard about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, hit the small tree, then tried to put her car into reverse, police spokesman Bill McGinty said.

Someone who saw it tried to help her, and she got out of her car and fired a gun, McGinty said. It was not immediately clear if she was aiming at anything or if she fired into the air. Three children, ages 10, 7 and 1, were in her car, he said.

A police officer who arrived shot the woman once, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, McGinty said. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The names of the officer and the woman were not released.