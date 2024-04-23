Officer shoots dog while responding to burglary call in Ohio

A dog is dead after an Ohio police officer shot it while responding to a burglary call Monday afternoon.

Monroe Police officers received a call of a man climbing through the window of a home across the street from the Monroe Primary School on Macready Road.

When they approached the front door, the dog left the home and charged at one of the officers, according to a police spokesperson.

The animal lunged at the officer and he was able to initially deflect it.

The dog lunged again and the officer drew his firearm and shot the dog, the spokesperson said.

Officials said the owner had to sign the dog over to the Butler County Warden to be euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, our news partner WCPO reported.

The officer suffered a minor leg injury.

Medics treated and released him at the scene.