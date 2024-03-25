Officer sexually assaulted 15-year-old girl he kidnapped on duty in Colorado, feds say

A Colorado police officer sexually assaulted a teenage girl while on duty, according to federal prosecutors, who’ve announced he’s charged with depriving her of her civil rights.

The charge stems from Aug. 4, when former Loveland Police Department officer Dylan Miller’s “conduct included aggravated sexual abuse and kidnapping,” an indictment unsealed on March 22 says.

If he’s convicted, Miller, 28, could be sentenced up to life in federal prison, the Justice Department said in a March 25 news release.

McClatchy News contacted Miller’s defense attorneys, Paul H. Sukenik and Reid J. Elkus, for comment on March 25 and didn’t receive an immediate response.

In October, the 15-year-old and her family reported a Loveland police officer sexually assaulted her at a local park over the summer, according to a Nov. 6 statement from Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran.

“She could distinctly remember his face, but never knew his name,” Doran said.

The Loveland Police Department had the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation to “avoid any conflict of interest,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller first encountered the teen and other people in late July during a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said in a Nov. 6 news release announcing the officer’s arrest on state charges.

A few days later, he found her and another individual at a local park “after hours,” according to the sheriff’s office, and “told the other person to leave.”

Miller is accused of forcing the girl to a nearby “secluded area,” where the sexual assault occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

Following the teen’s report, he was arrested Nov. 6 on charges of first-degree kidnapping, sex assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual conduct by a peace officer, sex assault, official oppression and first-degree official misconduct, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I spent years investigating crimes against children. These are difficult cases for everyone, most of all for victims and their families,” Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement.

When Miller arrived to work on Oct. 27, he was put on administrative leave, according to Doran.

He was fired the day of his arrest after he worked for the department since 2022, Doran said.

Miller is due in state court for a disposition on April 15, according to the Larimer County District Attorney.

He will appear in federal court for an arraignment, discovery conference and detention hearing on March 27, court records show.

Loveland is about a 50-mile drive north of Denver.

