Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Pineville, police say
An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in Pineville.
Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, paramedics said they were on Johnston Road near Pineville-Matthews Road for a shooting call. They directed further questions to the Pineville Police Department.
Pineville police said the shooting involved one of their officers but they didn’t provide any further information.
Channel 9 is asking who, if anyone, was injured.
