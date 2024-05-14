Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Pineville, police say

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway Tuesday afternoon in Pineville.

ALSO READ: Pineville apartments could get federal money to house people with HIV, AIDS

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, paramedics said they were on Johnston Road near Pineville-Matthews Road for a shooting call. They directed further questions to the Pineville Police Department.

Pineville police said the shooting involved one of their officers but they didn’t provide any further information.

Channel 9 is asking who, if anyone, was injured.

>> We have a crew headed to the scene and expect to learn more shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD officer who shot, killed armed man won’t face charges)