Officer fired weapon during New Freedom auto theft search - 2 men charged: police

Law enforcement arrested two men who ran from a stolen vehicle in New Freedom earlier this week, which involved a search and a Southern Regional Police officer firing his duty weapon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the officer firing the gun, a news release states.

Christian Wright, 19, of Pasadena, Maryland, and Marquis Brown, 19, of Stoney Beach, Maryland have been charged with receiving stolen property, theft, evading arrest or detention on foot, and loitering or prowling at nighttime. Brown faces an additional charge of fleeing and eluding, the release states.

Both men were committed to York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to online court records.

State police said more individuals were involved in the incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Law enforcement agencies searched, arrested two men

Southern Regional Police received a call about 2:25 a.m. Thursday about an individual pulling on vehicle door handles in New Freedom borough, the release states.

When officers arrived at the scene, two occupants tried to flee in a stolen vehicle, but it became disabled when it struck a curb. The men exited the automobile and ran, the release states.

Another officer who was canvassing the area saw a male wearing a facemask inside a vehicle, the release states. The officer asked him to get out of the vehicle, but he fled from the scene.

Police found the unoccupied vehicle a short distance away, the release states. It also had been stolen.

"The officer from Southern Regional Police Department drew and fired his duty weapon during this incident," the release states. "No one sustained any injuries as a result of the officer firing his duty weapon."

Law enforcement, including deputies from the York County Sheriff's Office and troopers from Pennsylvania State Police, searched the area.

They found the two men from the initial stolen vehicle and took them into custody, state police said.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Officer fired gun in search for men in New Freedom PA vehicle thefts