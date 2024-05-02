Search in New Freedom ends as 2 males who ran from a stolen vehicle are taken into custody

A search for two individuals who ran from a stolen vehicle in New Freedom early this morning has ended with them being taken into custody, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State police announced early this morning that troopers and Southern Regional Police officers were searching for the two males in the area of East Main Street and North Constitution Avenue. They were using a canine and a drone to help with the effort.

The two males fled on foot around 2:45 a.m., the release states.

State police announced around 7 a.m. that the search had ended.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be forthcoming, state police said.

Southern Regional Police reported earlier this week that multiple vehicles were stolen early Monday morning in New Freedom. The department took reports for thefts from automobiles, a news releases states.

It is not clear at this time if the search is related to the thefts earlier this week.

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Cops take 2 males who ran from stolen vehicle into custody after search