Officer, armed suspect shot at bar, Hickory Police Department says

A police officer and an armed suspect were shot Sunday at a bar, the Hickory Police Department said in a news release.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple gunshots coming from the area of the The Gateway Pub & Grill. The bar is on Highway 70 Southwest in Hickory.

A shooting investigation is underway at a bar in Hickory. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at The Gateway Pub & Grill Sunday morning, and could see officers investigating in the parking lot.

At the scene, officers found an armed suspect and tried to take him into custody. While they were trying to detain him, a second armed suspect started shooting at officers, police said.

One officer was shot twice. An assisting officer returned the gunfire, hitting one of the armed suspects, police said. They didn’t specify which of the suspects was shot.

The officer who was shot was taken to a local hospital. They are expected to recover for their injuries, the Hickory Police Department said.

The suspect who was shot was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was there Sunday morning and could see officers investigating in the parking lot. Dozens of evidence markers had been laid out.

Patrons told Faherty that dozens of people were at the bar around closing time when someone began firing a gun out in the parking lot.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting and the officer who shot the suspect has been put on administrative leave pending the outcome.

Hickory police are investigating the initial shooting at the bar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

