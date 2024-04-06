Offer Up transaction leads to armed robbery in Sacramento; teen arrested

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento County deputies recently arrested a 17-year-old boy who robbed a woman at gunpoint during a transaction that was arranged through the online marketplace known as “Offer Up,” according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said on April 3, Sacramento County detectives served a robbery arrest warrant related to the incident to the 17-year-old at his apartment.

During the search, detectives said they found an assault rifle, two handguns, multiple gun accessories, ammunition, multiple fake guns, and counterfeit money.

On Feb. 17, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about an armed robbery, and upon arrival, contacted a woman who said she was robbed at gunpoint after meeting with a man to complete an Offer Up transaction.

“The juvenile suspect was booked into custody at the Sacramento Juvenile Hall,” the sheriff’s office said on social media.

