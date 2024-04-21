Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in Gage Park

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department said a police officer was shot to death while heading home from his shift early Sunday morning.

A statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson identified the officer as Luis M. Huesca of the 5th District Priority Response Team. He was off-duty but in uniform when he was shot in the Gage Park neighborhood just before 3 a.m. Officers had responded to a “gunshot detection alert” in the 5500 block of South Kedzie and discovered Huesca with gunshot wounds in the 3100 block of West 56th Street.

Superintendent Larry Snelling said in a press conference Sunday morning that Huesca was shot multiple times before he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. His vehicle was stolen on the scene.

Snelling said Huesca was just two days shy of his 31st birthday and had served with CPD for six years. A procession carried Huesca’s body to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office Sunday morning.

“I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss,” Johnson said. “Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.”

CPD said investigators are still looking for a suspect.

