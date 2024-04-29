ODOT projects in Ross and Pike counties: What you need to know

CHILLICOTHE - The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ross and Pike counties this week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Ross County

Ohio 28 Culvert Replacement: Work is set to begin on April 28 for a culvert replacement project on Ohio 28 between Westfall Road and Core Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. Ohio 28 will be closed for the duration of the project, traffic will be detoured via Ohio 41 to U.S. 50. Estimated completion: By 3:30 p.m. May 1

U.S. 35 Resurfacing: Work has begun as of April 15 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 35 between Ohio 138 and the Fayette County line. Work will occur daily for the duration of the project. At least one lane of U.S. 35 will be maintained. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

U.S. 23 Intersection Improvement: Work has begun as of April 10 to install a turbo lane on U.S. 23 at the Trego Creek Road intersection. Work will occur daily for the duration of the project. At least one lane of U.S. 23 will be maintained. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Pike County

Ohio 220 Resurfacing: Work is set to begin on May 6 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 220 between Zahns Corner Road and East Emmitt Avenue. Work will occur daily for this construction, at least one lane will be maintain using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 32 Resurfacing: Work is set to begin on May 1 for a resurfacing project on Ohio 32 between the Adams County line and Goff Road and between Beaver Creek Road and Tennyson Road. At least on lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Ohio 772 Slide Repair: Work has begun as of March 11 for a landslide repair project on Ohio 772 between McKinney Road and Ohio 124. Work will occur daily. One lane of traffic will be maintained using temporary signals for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

Ohio 104 Bridge Replacement: Work has begun as of February 26 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 104 between Ohio 32 and Long Fork Road. Ohio 104 will remain open until June 1.

Starting June 1, S.R 104 will be closed all directions for approximately 2 weeks.

Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 32 to U.S. 23 to S.R. 348.

Following the 2-week closure, the Southbound lane of S.R. 104 will be open from S.R. 32. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

County Road 50 Slide Repair: Work has begun as of Feb. 12 for a landslide repair project on C.R. 50 (Watson Road) between Mutton Run Road and Hay Hollow Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The road will be closed for the duration of the project, northbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 335 to Higby Road to Old S.R. 35. southbound traffic will be detoured via Old Ohio 35 to Higby Road to Ohio 335. Estimated completion: Summer 2024

Super Load

A Super Load is expected to impact various roadways in Pike and Ross counties. To sign up for route information and updates, visit transportation.ohio.gov/superload

Public comment period open for Ohio 124 drainage improvement

CHILLICOTHE – As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation—District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a drainage improvement project on Ohio 124 in Pike County.

PIK-124-15.00 (PID 119782) It is proposed to address the flooding issues on Ohio 124 between Ohio 772 and Ohio 32 in Pike County. The project includes the replacement of two culverts and the reconstruction of the roadway and driveways. The project is located in a rural area of Newton Township.

Two streams will be impacted by the project.

The project will require approximately 1.836 acres of permanent right-of-way. The permanent right-of-way is located in agricultural fields and residential lawns.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State.

Ohio 124 will be open for the duration of the project.

The environmental commitment date is May 16. The project is currently expected to be awarded June 2, 2025. Written comments should be submitted by May 24, 2024, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: Brandon.Beck@dot.ohio.gov

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: ODOT projects in Ross and Pike counties: What you need to know