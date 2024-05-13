Oconee promotes Anne Poss to principal at Oconee middle school

Anne Poss is the new principal at Oconee County Middle School.

The Oconee County Board of Education recently approved Anne Poss as the next principal of Oconee County Middle School.

Poss, who was the assistant principal at the school, replaces Matt Stephens, who is now principal at Oconee County High School.

“With nearly two decades of experience as both an administrator and teacher, she brings a wealth of knowledge, passion, and dedication to each day,” Superintendent Jason Branch said.

Poss served as a math teacher and assistant principal of instruction at Madison County High School from 2016 to 2023 and was a math teacher and math instructional coach for Elbert County middle and high schools from 2007 to 2016.

She holds a Specialist’s in Educational Administration and Policy from the University of Georgia.

“I am honored and humbled for the opportunity to lead Oconee County Middle School,” Poss said. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my first year at OCMS getting to know and working with the students, staff, and community.”

