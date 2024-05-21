Oconee Blotter: Walmart customer caught exaggerating about pan assault

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

CHECK FRAUD: On May 9, a 71-year-old resident of Jennings Mill Road reported that she wrote a check for $1,895. The check was altered to read $4,895 and cashed in Richmond, Va.

BACK TO FULTON: On May 9, Sgt. S. Masters, a booking officer for the county jail, went to a jail pod to search for a possible weapon. The bed bunk, clothing and other items were searched and a shank, created from a metal bracket and filed to a sharp edge, was found. The shank was found in a cell where three inmates from Fulton County were being housed. A decision was made to send the three prisoners back to Fulton County.

PAN DISPUTE: On May 10, Deputy Devan Blair received a dispatch about a disorderly person at Walmart who was claiming she had been smacked on the head with a pan by a store employee. The 27-year-old Athens woman said she was purchasing the pan, but the price at checkout was higher than the display price. She went to customer service to have the price checked, but she claimed the employee refused to check the price. She said the employee took the pan and hit her in the head, so she called 911. The employee told the officer the woman wanted a certain price for the pan, but this was refused. The customer then began recording the employee on her cellphone. The employee said he tried to give the pan back to her and it slipped out his hand. The deputy reviewed the video in slow motion and it appeared the pan did slip from the employee’s hand. The woman was not hit in the head as she told the 911 center. No arrests were made.

MISSING WOMAN: On May 10, Deputy Johnny Richards and other deputies including Sheriff James Hale responded to a location on Macon Highway, Watkinsville, where a 79-year-old woman had wandered off from her home and was reported missing. The family was already searching for her. Fire and rescue also arrived and during a search the woman was located unharmed about 100 yards from her home and about 50 yards from the roadway. She was released to her husband.

TRUCK CRASHES: On May 10, Sgt. Sonyia Wallace-Burchett was dispatched about 10:20 p.m. to Jimmy Daniel Road after someone reported that a 2023 Ford F-150 pickup was crashed into a tree. It appeared the driver was trying to leave. When the deputy arrived, she saw the pickup in the ditch with its rear wheels spinning. Initially, she couldn’t see the driver due to the air bag deployment. She asked the 40-year-old Bishop man what happened, and he didn’t reply. Two more deputies arrived and observed that the man had a big knot on his head and blood was coming from his mouth. The man said he didn’t want an ambulance and commented, “I’m DUI.” A deputy took the man to a hospital and later to jail on a DUI charge. The pickup was heavily damaged. The officer noted where the truck had destroyed two sections of a chain-link fence before it hit a culvert, crossed the roadway and crashed into a ditch and tree.

HIT AND RUN: On May 11, Lt. Paul Maxey responded to a hit and run case in the parking lot of Bell’s off Hog Mountain Road. A woman reported she parked, went in the store, and upon returning found damage to the side of her Honda Accord. A green Nissan was parked close to the car and she asked the woman, who had purple hair, if she had damaged the car and she admitted that she did. This motorist asked what she planned to do and the car owner said she was calling the cops. The woman in the green vehicle, which had a Wyoming plate, then drove off.

ROAD RAGE: On May 11, Deputy Collin Worsham met with a 49-year-old Athens man, who reported he had stopped on Epps Bridge Parkway to make a turn onto Parkway Boulevard, when a blue Mazda stopped. The driver exited and punched his 2023 Porsche, causing an estimated $2,000 in damage. The victim said he doesn’t know what he did to make the other motorist angry.

WARRANT SERVED: On May 11, Deputy Matthew Lariscy and other deputies went to a home on Aiken Road to serve an arrest warrant on a 60-year-old man. When they arrived after 9 p.m., they looked for the suspect but determined no one was home. Then a car drove into the driveway and they learned the man was a passenger. He was asked if he was carrying a weapon and he replied that he was. The man held up his hands while the officer removed a pistol from the man’s holster and some knives in his pocket. The man was transported to a location and released to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Social Circle police also wanted the man’s cellphone, so it was also secured.

