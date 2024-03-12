Oconee Blotter: Deputies called when woman says her ex tried to extort her with nude photos

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

EXPIRED TAG: On Feb. 26, Cpl. Lex Ogan and Deputy Josh Warren were traveling on Mars Hill Road when they observed a car with a Florida tag. They ran the tag, which was expired, so a traffic stop was made. The 28-year-old man from Homosassa, Fla., who was driving, had a suspended license so he was placed in custody.

TRUCK DAMAGED: On Feb. 26, Deputy Doug Mattocks met with a man on Dove Creek Road, who reported someone tried to break into his Ford F-250 pickup and caused $7,000 in damage. The door handle was ripped off and a pry bar was used in an attempt to force open side rear doors.

FOOT LOCKER: On Feb. 26, Deputy Collin Worsham spoke with a 42-year-old Bogart woman, who reported an antique foot locker was stolen from her storage unit on Mars Hill Road, Bogart. A foot locker contained an old military helmet, a bayonet and old military uniform was taken. She valued the items at $2,500.

DUI CHARGED: On Feb. 26, Deputy Boris Argueta was dispatched to a report of a stopped car in the road in the Oconee Connector area where a man was slumped over in the seat. Traffic was backing up behind the pickup. An ambulance also responded and the deputy discovered the driver, a 75-year-old Watkinsville man, had been drinking. He explained he had two drinks at the Hilltop Grill in Athens for lunch and he also took some medication and felt “out of sorts.” After an investigation, the deputy informed him he was under arrest for DUI. The man then became upset and was taken to a hospital for a blood test.

EXTORTION CHARGED: On Feb. 27, Cpl. Lex Logan and three other deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at Athens Ridge Apartments, where a 22-year-old Lawrenceville woman reported her ex-boyfriend had arrived and was refusing to leave. However, when officers arrived he was gone and the woman explained she broke up with the 22-year-old Woodstock man due to his excessive drinking. She said he came to her apartment demanding his Yeti cup and a plush toy, so she gave him the items. He also took her phone. She explained he had nude photos of her and was threatening to blackmail her with the photos. Deputies posted a lookout for the suspect and Sgt. Daniel Ellis located him back at the apartment complex in the parking lot. The man explained his ex-girlfriend was crazy and making false accusations. He admitted having the photos, but denied extorting her because “vengeance was for the Lord.” Deputies observed symptoms that he was under the influence and they located beer in his car. He was charged with DUI and sexual extortion.

APPLIANCES MISSING: On Feb. 28, Deputy Robert Perrin met with a 31-year-old Watkinsville man, who reported someone entered his rental storage unit on Mars Hill Road, Bogart, and stole a dryer and washing machine, all valued at $1,799.

MAN STABBED: On Feb. 29, nine deputies responded to a call about a man with a medical emergency on Hog Mountain Road, Watkinsville. Deputy C. Shook found the man on the floor, where it was reported he fell and cut himself. However, the deputy noted the injuries looked like stab wounds to the back of his neck. A woman in the house said she heard a commotion in the bedroom, found the 24-year-old Commerce man on the floor and that’s all she knew. A man in the house also reported he heard a commotion, found him on the floor and he called 911. Later, the witnesses reported a 37-year-old Norcross had been in the home and an argument between him and the Commerce man turned physical. The suspect was also seen with a knife. An investigator was called to speak with the victim at the hospital. Warrants were secured for the suspect’s arrest, but he was no longer at the crime scene.

CASH STOLEN: On March 2, Deputy Matthew Larisey met with a 32-year-old Elberton woman who reported someone broke into her car while she was having lunch shortly after 2 p.m. off Epps Bridge Parkway. A rear window was broken out and her purse, containing $3,000 cash was missing from the front seat. The woman showed the officer a receipt where she obtained the cash from her bank shortly after 1 p.m.

HUSBAND JAILED: On March 2, a collision between two cars occurred in a parking lot at the Oconee Connector and one vehicle did not stop. One motorist called her husband to report the car that hit her was not stopping. The husband was nearby at a Home Depot store, so he drove to the location. The 53-year-old Watkinsville man proceeded to aggressively block the other car with his Ford pickup. Then he began yelling at the 44-year-old Athens woman. She told Deputy Dustin Mines she was circling the area due to high traffic, but was returning to the collision scene. The man told the deputy he meant no harm as he just wanted to prevent her from leaving. The officer explained he had no authority to block the other driver. He was charged with reckless driving.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Oconee Blotter: 75-year-old man creates traffic jam at Connector