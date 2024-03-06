Athens woman assaulted with Dr. Pepper bottle after honking at motorist

A 22-year-old Athens woman, who honked her horn at another motorist allegedly brake-checking, ended up being assaulted with a Dr. Pepper bottle.

The woman reported to Athens-Clarke County police on Feb. 29 that the assault occurred shortly after 7 a.m. as she was dropping her child off at Oglethorpe Elementary school, according to the report released Tuesday.

Prior the assault, the woman told the officer she was traveling on Prince Avenue when the car in front of her began brake-checking for no apparent reason, so she blew her horn at the motorist.

When she arrived at the school, the other car followed and pulled alongside her.

The woman told police she began to explain why she blew her horn and the other female motorist threw a Dr. Pepper bottle that hit her in the mouth.

The officer reported he photographed the injuries to her lips and he collected the bottle.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic woman with brown hair and driving a Kia Optima.

