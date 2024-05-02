Ocean View shooting reclassified as murder investigation

May 2—Hawaii island police have reclassified a shooting case as a murder investigation about a week after human remains were found on a Hawaii Ocean View Estate subdivision property.

The remains discovered on April 23 have been identified as Anthony Theodore Wagoner, 39, whose last known address was in Duluth, Minn., according to a news release.

An April 29 autopsy determined that Wagoner died of a "single gunshot wound," police said.

Anyone who may have heard gunshots in the Lotus Blossom Lane and Princess Kaiulani Boulevard area during the first week of April or with any information should contact detective Donovan Kohara by calling 808-960-3118 or emailing donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

0 Comments

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the . An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our .

Having trouble with comments? .