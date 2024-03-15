Ocean City to get first country music festival, Country Calling. Everything to know.

Come October, the resort town of Ocean City, Maryland, will be crawling with cowboys and cowgirls.

That's right — a brand-new music festival officially dubbed "Country Calling" is bringing a taste of the country music world to the East Coast this fall. Here's what we know so far.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE: Attending the 2024 Ocean City St. Patrick's Day Parade? Here's everything you need to know

When will Country Calling take place in Ocean City?

The inaugural Country Calling festival, said to blend catchy country tunes with coastal vibes, is set to take place from Oct. 4-5, 2024, at the Ocean City Inlet, with the vast Atlantic Ocean just a short walk away.

"Saddle up and ride the wave to Ocean City's first Country Calling festival," the music festival said online.

Over 25 country music artists will perform sets on three separate stages over the span of the two-day festival — two on the sandy beach and one along the historic Boardwalk.

In addition, festivalgoers will have the chance to sample bites from food vendors and local Boardwalk businesses, as well as enjoy Jolly Roger at the Pier's amusement park rides, games and more.

The Boardwalk was full of people enjoying the sunny Saturday in Ocean City.

OCEANS CALLING FESTIVAL LINEUP: Ocean City's 2024 Oceans Calling to host Blink-182, Dave Matthews Band: Here's the lineup

The event was spurred on by the success of the inaugural Oceans Calling Festival, which rocked the Eastern Shore from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, 2023, and took the popular resort town destination by storm.

Due to the success of Oceans Calling, a three-year contract was signed by the town and C3, the promoters for the event. The contract included tentative date holds for a multi-stage music festival in 2024, now officially known as Country Calling, as well as 2025 and 2026, Delmarva Now previously reported.

Ocean City will have its hands full this fall, with the Country Calling and Oceans Calling festivals set to take place on back-to-back weekends. Oceans Calling will hit the resort from Sept. 27-29, 2024.

Tickets for Country Calling are not yet on sale, and a lineup has not been released. Visit countrycallingfestival.com today to be the first to know the official lineup, when tickets go on sale and much more.

CRAFT BEER FESTIVAL: Hops on the River: All to know about downtown Salisbury's 4th big craft beer-tasting event

Olivia Minzola covers communities on the Lower Shore. Contact her with tips and story ideas at ominzola@delmarvanow.com.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Country music to be in spotlight at Ocean City festival. All to know.