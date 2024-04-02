Ocala lawyers successfully sued AutoZone for more than $1 million in accident case

An Ocala jury has awarded a woman more than $1 million in her injury lawsuit against AutoZone.

The six-member jury made its decision on March 28, awarding the woman $1,037,956.14. Records show a little more than half of the money granted was for pain and suffering, disability, physical impairment, disfigurement, mental anguish, inconvenience, aggravation of a disease or physical defect and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life.

Circuit Judge Gary Sanders

Circuit Judge Gary Sanders presided over the trial, which began with jury selection on March 25 and concluded March 28. Jurors deliberated for an hour and 44 minutes before reaching a decision, documents indicate.

Attorneys John Piccin and Katie Glynn of the Law Firm Piccin & Glynn in Ocala and Gary Vasquez of Vasquez & Tosko LLP represented the victim. Michael Tyson and Krista Cammack of Wicker, Smith, O'Hara, McCoy & Ford PA in Orlando were the lawyers for AutoZone.

About the case

Speaking with a Star Banner reporter, Piccin thanked the jury for listening and evaluating the case. No lawyers for AutoZone or anyone from the company could be reached for comment.

Piccin said the victim's ordeal began in late September 2021 when she and her child entered an AutoZone located off Maricamp Road to purchase a light blub for her license plate.

John Piccin, lawyer

After the transaction, the lawyer said, a store employee offered to install the blub for the customer. Outside, the woman slipped and fell because of a puddle of transmission fluid on the property. The woman suffered extensive injuries to her hip and back, the attorney said.

At trial, Piccin presented testimony from doctors and present and past employees at AutoZone, as well as details of the company's safety procedures.

