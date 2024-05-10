Obituary: William Specht, 80, co-founder of Cousins Subs. The chain now has 100 stores.

Cousins Subs co-founder William Specht, 80, died on Thursday, the family has confirmed.

The sub sandwich food chain was started by Specht and his cousin, James Sheppard in 1972, it now has more than 100 franchises in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Under the phrase "make it better," the company strived to deliver fresh deli meat and fresh made bread to its customers.

Specht was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1944. At age 19, he enlisted in the Navy in January 1963 and was trained to be a torpedoman on the USS Huntington, a destroyer ship. He was based in Mayport, Florida. His job was to destroy submarines.

During his time in the Navy he met his wife Sandra and the two were married in 1964. After an honorable discharge in 1967, he moved to Milwaukee and worked in the printing industry but eventually was laid off.

Specht had an idea of bringing "east coast-style" sub sandwiches to Milwaukee. He worked with Sheppard to start Cousins Subs in 1972. It was Sandra that came up with the name "Cousins Subs."

The business grew in popularity and the number of stores increased over the next several decades.

In 2015, Specht retired and his daughter Christine stepped in as CEO.

Under Specht, the company created the Make It Better Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the company, was founded in 2013 and has given out about $250,000 in scholarships to 41 student athletes and 22 Cousin subs employees. It has also given $400,000 to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Starr Children's Fund to fight cancer.

The foundation has given more than $1 million to more than 200 nonprofits in Wisconsin since 2013 and more than $151,000 to the Hunger Task Force and its pantries.

Besides the business, Specht was an avid golfer, playing at North Hills Country Club.

Specht is survived by his wife Sandra; children William Fredrick Specht, and Christine Ann Specht-Palmert.

A visitation for Specht will be May 16 from 3-6 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on W196 N9525 Cross View Way, Menomonee Falls. A private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park will be on May 17.

People wishing to honor Specht can make donations to the Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation or Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls.

