Oasis of Northwest Arkansas teams up with Speakup About Drugs to expand services

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oasis of Northwest Arkansas’ new partnership with the nonprofit Speakup About Drugs will help the organization expand its services.

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas provides safe and supportive housing for women in recovery from drug addiction. However, the organization is having to maneuver around obstacles.

“We saw a real lack of individuals in recovery not utilizing the resources that are readily available to them,” said Haley Lawhon, assistant director of Oasis of Northwest Arkansas.

Those resources include clothing, education, employment opportunities, and counseling. According to Lawhon, the organization began speaking with Speakup About Drugs to see what could be done to help.

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we offer this sort of one-stop shop where individuals in recovery can come and we provide a multitude of resources,'” said Lawhon.

Lawhon says by creating a space for people to come to experience the resources available in one location, the organization would be able to reach more people. The two groups have a mission to educate, advocate, equip, and empower others to prevent drug use and overdoses.

“We really hope to kind of trailblaze this initiative. It hasn’t been done in the state of Arkansas before where there is just this one-stop shop,” said Lawhon.

Lawhon says the central hub for the outreach will be in Rogers. She hopes more organizations across the state will replicate this idea.

“We have over a hundred women waiting for our services. So, we’re seeing that with other sober living housing in the area, we’re seeing an increased rate in the use of illicit drugs in the state of Arkansas,” said Lawhon.

Lawhon says the road to recovery is difficult. However, she says people are wanting to help you through it.

“Know that you are not alone in this. There are so many people dedicated to helping you throughout this journey,” said Lawhon.

Lawhon hopes renovations on the facility will be complete in a couple of weeks.

