Oakland man busted in Merced County with 11 pounds of cocaine, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Oakland was arrested in Merced County after approximately $781,600 worth of narcotics were found in his vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On March 29, around 2:40 p.m., CHP stopped a 2019 Jeep SUV for a traffic violation on northbound Interstate 5, north of Highway 152.

CHP says during the stop they saw what he believed to be bundles of narcotics in the front passenger compartment.

Investigators say the driver, identified as Nestor Jovanni Muniz, was taken into custody. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and 11 pounds of cocaine were recovered.

Muniz was arrested and the case was turned over to the Merced Area Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET). The driver, Muniz, was booked into the Merced County Jail.

