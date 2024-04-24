Oakland County Republicans seek path to victory against trend of region going red to blue

There's not much guessing left about who's running for office in Michigan.

Time expired on Tuesday afternoon for political hopefuls filing to run for office. That leaves write-ins as the only surprises.

In some counties, many political wannabes waited almost until the deadline before stepping up to run. One place that happened, mainly among Republicans, was in Oakland County. Republican leaders made no secret of the reason. They struggled to find feasible candidates for this key Michigan county, which went from ruby red to bright blue in just two decades.

The strain on Republican organizers was compounded when their prized candidate for the top of the ticket, the daughter of former Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson, bowed out. Taking Mary Patterson's place will be Nikola "Nik" Gjonaj of Clarkston.

Gjonaj (pronounced JOAN-eye) is unopposed in the August primary. So he's expected to oppose the incumbent Democrat, Dave Coulter of Ferndale. Coulter is finishing his first four-year term as county executive. More than a year before he was elected, though, he was appointed in August 2019. The Democratic majority on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners chose Coulter, following Patterson's death. Gjonaj is a first-generation Albanian American, active in the St. Paul Albanian Catholic Church in Rochester Hills, said Vance Patrick, chairman of the Oakland County Republican Party.

"He's a stand-up guy. He's in business insurance and he was in the restaurant business before that, so he has a lot of leadership experience," Patrick said. This is Gjonaj's first run for political office. He will vie with a political veteran. Coulter was mayor of Ferndale from 2011 to 2019 and, before that, a four-term Oakland County commissioner. Gjonaj, in an emailed statement, said he was "proud to be on the Oakland County team," referring to the official candidates of the Oakland County Republican Party.

Gjonaj must sell himself to an electorate with an increasingly blue political hue. Oakland County voters haven't chosen a Republican for president since 1992, when residents of Michigan's wealthiest county gave a narrow edge to George Bush — although in that same election, they saw Bill Clinton gain the White House. In 1996, they gave Clinton a county majority. Since then, Oakland County voters have always given the nod to Democrats for president. Also since then, one after another of the county's elected offices flipped from red to blue, including the majority of county commissioners.

That shift from red to blue has left Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard as the sole Republican in countywide office. Despite the trend, Patrick said he believes there remains a route to victory for Republicans in Oakland County, starting with the county executive's race.

"Mary Patterson told me, 'Oh, my dad's friends say it's not winnable,' but we're finding that Oakland County is a lot less blue than you think," said Patrick, who lives in Southfield. Republican strategists have developed a plan that breaks the county into sections, showing exactly where, if candidates target their message, they can win, he said.

Of course, Patrick's counterpart in the other party isn't betting against the Democrats. Former Oakland County Commissioner Nancy Quarles of Southfield is chair of the county's Democratic Party. Quarles had two stints as a county commissioner, in between serving as a state representative in Lansing. These days, she teaches public administration and political science at Central Michigan University. In a text to the Free Press, Quarles said that she is "confident in the strong support" for Oakland County's Democrats this fall because voters "will recognize and value the positive impact of Democratic leadership," starting at the top with County Executive Dave Coulter.

Others running in Oakland County on the Republican Party's official slate include Barb Pallotta of Clarkston, who retired in 2019 as the elected clerk of Independence Township. As the only Republican running for county clerk, Pallotta is sure to be on November ballots. She'll challenge a well-known incumbent Democrat, Oakland County Clerk Lisa Brown of West Bloomfield.

Among the races for seats on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, two primary challengers will take on Democratic incumbents. Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein has filed to run in the Democratic primary against Ann Erickson Gault, a former member of the Troy City Council. Erickson Gault was appointed in November to the Oakland County board and she represents District 3, comprised of Madison Heights, Hazel Park, and part of Troy. Commissioners chose Erickson Gault to fill the vacancy caused by the death of longtime commissioner Gary McGillivray of Madison Heights.

Gault, an attorney, has been active with groups providing legal aid to those unable to afford lawyers. Grafstein is a chartered financial analyst and active in the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. Also vying for the same county commission seat is Douglas MacLean, also of Madison Heights, who is unopposed in the Republican primary.

Similarly, incumbent Oakland County Commissioner Kristen Nelson of Waterford is a Democrat being challenged by a mayor. Nelson represents the 10th District, which takes in Keego Harbor, Sylvan Lake, and parts of Waterford, West Bloomfield and Pontiac. She is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Robert Kalman, the mayor of Keego Harbor.

Nelson calls herself a "board-certified behavior analyst working with individuals on the autism spectrum" in public schools. Kalman describes himself in an online post as working in "leadership agility and IT training and coaching." Also seeking the 10th District commission seat is a lone Republican, Gregg Marinelli of Waterford.

