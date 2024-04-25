Give to Oak Ridge Lions Club food drive at Brysonn's Closet Saturday, April 27

The Oak Ridge Lions Club is sponsoring a food drive to benefit Brysonn’s Closet and its food pantry on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“Please join the Lions Club in supporting the Brysonn’s Closet mission of feeding those in need,” said Wendy Cain, Oak Ridge Lions Club president. “We appreciate your help in providing donations to address food insecurity among our neighbors.”

Drop off food at Brysonn's Closet on April 27. The Oak Ridge Lions Club is behind the food drive and if you show up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., they'll help you unload your donated non-perishable food.

The food pantry needs the following items: canned meats, fruit, soup, other canned items, ready-to-serve meals in a can, and dry goods such as box cereal. You are also welcome to donate cold or perishable food that is stored in the refrigerator or freezer.

“Please bring foods to help our community and learn more about Brysonn’s Closet and the Lions Club,” Cain added. “We look forward to seeing you on April 27.”

If the weather permits, food items can be given to Brysonn’s Closet outside in the parking lot. Another option is to drive by and Lions Club members will gather your food donations.

Brysonn’s Closet serves homeless families and others who need assistance with meals. They also sell gently used items that people donate at their store in Oak Ridge.

Hours of Brysonn’s Closet are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also accept donations during these hours. Brysonn’s Closet is located at 350 N. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge, in the former Hilltop Market building. You can reach Brysonn’s Closet at 865-272-6212.

The Oak Ridge Lions Club meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. On the second week via Zoom and the fourth week at Shoney’s in Oak Ridge. For additional information, please contact the club at 865-297-3251 or visit www.oakridgelions.org.

Drop off food at Brysonn's Closet on April 27. The Oak Ridge Lions Club is behind the food drive and if you show up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., they'll help you unload your donated non-perishable food.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Give to Oak Ridge Lions Club food drive at Brysonn's Closet Saturday