NYPD cops shoot armed man to death during Brooklyn clash

NYPD cops shot an armed man to death during a confrontation on a Brooklyn street early Sunday.

Three uniformed cops were approaching the corner of 52nd St. and Church Ave. in East Flatbush in a marked police vehicle when they came upon a man pointing a gun at a rival just before 1:20 a.m., NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey told reporters.

The cops, who Maddrey identified as two officers and a sergeant from the 67th Precinct, ordered the man to drop the gun, the chief said.

When the gunman instead ran from the sidewalk to the street, near a deli on Church St., one of the officers fired a Taser at him, briefly stunning him, Maddrey said.

” He still had the gun in his hand,” Maddrey said. “He runs back to the sidewalk and runs back toward toward 52nd St.”

The officers again yelled at him to drop his gun, then opened fire, mortally wounding him, Maddrey said.

The cops performed “life-saving measures” on the man until medics took him to Kings County Hospital, where he died shortly after, Maddrey said.

Police have not yet release the dead man’s age or name. The officers, who also weren’t named, are assigned to an NYPD Critical Response Team, or CRT, a police spokesman said Sunday.

In March, CRT members fatally shot a man in East Flatbush who was firing a gun at someone who had tried to mug him.

Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot dead in Far Rockaway, Queens, while making a car stop on March 25, was also a member of a CRT unit.