NYPD cops fatally shoot man threatening woman with a knife in Queens

Two NYPD officers shot and killed a 65-year-old man threatening a woman with a knife in Queens early Saturday, officials said.

The cops were stationed on Roosevelt Ave. near 103rd St. in Corona at 4:05 a.m. when they saw an argument between the man and a 49-year-old woman, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said during an early morning briefing at the scene.

“They walk over to investigate and see a male with a knife, engaged in a dispute with a female,” Maddrey said.

The cops order the man to drop the weapon, but he refuses, Maddrey said.

“The officers use the Tazer. The Tazer doesn’t work,” the chief said. “Then the officers use their weapons and stop the male.”

EMS rushed the man to an area hospital, where he died of his wounds. His name was not immediately disclosed.

The woman was not injured and was being questioned by detectives, cops said.

The two officers who fired were taken to an area hospital to be treated for tinnitus.

The small yellow knife was recovered at the scene, cops said.

Cops were trying to determine if the man and woman were romantically involved, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

The NYPD Force Investigations Unit was investigating.

Maddrey said the two officers were stationed on the bustling commercial district, which has a thriving nightlife.

“We have a contingent of officers who work here to keep people safe,” he said.

The fatal police shooting comes about a month after Police Officer Jonathan Diller was shot and killed by an ex-con in Rockaway Queens.

The officer had asked Guy Rivera to step out of a parked car on Mott Ave. near Smith Place on March 25 when Rivera allegedly opened fire on the cop, shooting him in the abdomen, according to police.