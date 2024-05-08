NWS: Severe weather outbreak likely today in Tri-State

The National Weather Service's expectations for timing of severe thunderstorms in the Tri-State on Wednesday.

Severe thunderstorms are likely in the Tri-State on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said, continuing a run of active weather in the region.

Most of the Ohio Valley is in an "enhanced risk" area for severe weather on Wednesday, which is the third-highest on a five-step scale employed by the Storm Prediction Center. Just southwest of the area, in Paducah, Kentucky, and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, there is a "moderate risk" zone highlighted. That is the second-highest on the scale.

Here's what forecasters are saying about the severe threat in the Tri-State.

What kinds of severe weather are possible in the Evansville and Henderson areas?

Most of the models used by the National Weather Service point to "very large hail, destructive winds and tornadoes − some potentially significant" occurring Wednesday as storms form, then intensify.

Hail could be the size of golf balls (or larger). Wind gusts could reach 70 mph or higher. Significant tornadoes (larger and longer-lived) also are possible, the weather service said.

Repeat thunderstorms over the same locations may also result in flash flooding, the agency said.

When could the storms arrive in Evansville and Henderson?

The severe potential could span a period of several hours from late morning through the evening, with multiple waves of storms.

Storms will develop rapidly once they start, said Christine Wieglos, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., supercells with large hail and tornadoes are possible.

Between 4 p.m. and midnight, a bowing line of storms with damaging winds and embedded tornadoes is possible.

"It's going to be a long day," Wieglos said during a Wednesday morning online briefing.

Where can I find a weather radar to watch?

