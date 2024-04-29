Nuclear submarine programme at risk as workers stage industrial action

Union's month of 'work to rule' could affect work on the future boat programme including building Astute submarines - Andrew Linnett/MOD

Work on Britain’s nuclear submarine programme could face delays as hundreds of Rolls-Royce workers stage industrial action in a dispute over pay.

GMB union members have launched a month of “work to rule” at the industrial giant’s plant in Derby, which manufactures the nuclear reactor plants that power submarines involved in the trilateral Aukus deal between Australia, the UK and the US.

The action means that GMB members will not work outside of pre-agreed hours.

GMB has agreed with Rolls-Royce that the action will not jeopardise the UK’s continuous at sea nuclear deterrent, safety submarines or operations at sea.

However, the industrial action could affect work on the future boat programme, which includes building Aukus, Dreadnought and Astute submarines.

The Aukus agreement is a security pact between Australia, Britain and the US which launched in 2021 in response to China’s military build up.

In March, Australia announced it would invest £2.4bn in Rolls-Royce’s nuclear reactor facilities as part of the agreement.

Rolls-Royce said that it has business continuity plans in place, which include planning for industrial action.

GMB members make up around 10pc of Rolls-Royce’s entire workforce. Rival union Unite, whose members make up the majority of staff at the Derby plant, have backed the pay deal.

90pc of the 400 or so GMB members who work at Rolls-Royce voted in favour of the industrial action after the manufacturer offered them a below inflation pay rise.

Mick Coppin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “These are highly skilled workers at the cutting edge of British manufacturing. In a year when company profits have skyrocketed, all workers are asking for is a fair day’s pay.

“It’s time for company bosses to urgently get back around the table and fix this; our members deserve that.”

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said the pay offer was at “the upper end of the nuclear industry and, in addition, we have offered a reduction in working time, which can be taken as additional leave for increased employee flexibility.”

They added: “We’re pleased to say that Unite, whose members make up the majority within our represented colleague population, have balloted their members and all bargaining groups in Unite have accepted the offer. Unfortunately, GMB, which represents a small proportion of colleagues, do not feel they can recommend the offer.”

The Ministry of Defence was contacted for comment.

