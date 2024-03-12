NPS continues to seek info, investigate after second towpath incident in Frederick County

POINT OF ROCKS, Md. — The National Park Service has released pictures related to a man suspected of assaulting one woman and chasing another in the Point of Rocks area of the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park in southern Frederick County, Md.

One of the pictures is a grainy image of a male suspect in the incidents, while the other two are photos of a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, that the suspect may have driven to the Nolands Ferry parking area, according to a National Park Service release.

The images came from a tip, someone with access to a camera in the area, park service spokesperson Christiana Hanson said Tuesday morning.

The National Park Service release this snapshot from a surveillance camera of a suspect in March 6 and 10 assaults on women in the area of the C&O Canal towpath in the area of Point of Rocks in southern Frederick County, Md.

In the first incident the evening of March 6, authorities responded to a report of an aggravated assault of a woman on the towpath about a half-mile upstream from the Point of Rocks parking area, according to an earlier release from the park service.

On Sunday afternoon, around 12:20 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a suspect chasing a woman on a towpath trail about a mile upstream from the Nolands Ferry parking area, the latest release states. The incident occurred heading towards the Point of Rocks parking area.

National Park Service law enforcement officers, Maryland Natural Resources Police and Maryland State Police responded to both incidents.

The woman from Sunday's incident had no injuries that Hanson was aware of.

The woman from the March 6 assault told The Frederick News-Post that the man forced her to the ground and covered her nose and mouth with his hand. She was able to break free.

The suspect in both incidents is described as a white male, approximately 40 years old. with a medium to heavy build. He is about 6 feet tall with a red or strawberry blonde light beard. The suspect was wearing a stocking-stye hat, a dark Carhartt-like jacket and blue jeans during the latest incident.

He may have driven to the Nolands Ferry parking area in a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord, the release states.

During the March 6 incident, the man was described as wearing a baseball hat, a dark hoodie, dark pants and work boots.

Going to C&O Canal towpath? Go with a buddy

Authorities are actively investigating the incidents and there is a law enforcement presence along the canal, but the towpath is 184.5 miles long, so that is a lot of land to cover and it's easy to "get into more isolated areas," Hanson said.

Folks on the canal towpath are "strongly encouraged" to go with a buddy, "particularly right now," Hanson said.

The National Park Service has released pictures of a sedan that might have been driven by a man suspected of assaulting women along the C&O Canal towpath near Point of Rocks in southern Frederick County, Md., on March 6 and 10.

Be aware of your surroundings, scan the area before starting your run and let people know your schedule, she said. The latter includes letting someone know how long you plan to be in the park, where you plan to be in the park and when you plan to exit the park.

National Park Service seeks tips, info from people in the area

Park Service officials are asking folks to contact them if they have any information that could help or if they were:

In the area of the Point of Rocks parking area or the towpath trail during the evening hours of Wednesday, March 6.

In the area of the Nolands Ferry parking area or on the towpath trail during the afternoon hours on Sunday, March 10.

Anyone with information about the attacks may call the Park Service tip line at 888-653-0009 or email nps_isb@nps.gov. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

In an emergency, dial 911.

