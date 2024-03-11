Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's poll

The nominations for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are in, and you can now vote for the week's top student on our website.

Local school administrators nominated students who have shown outstanding academic and school achievement, and provided the details on their accomplishments below.

And the nominees for The Herald-Mail Student of the Week are ...

Julia Farris, Heritage Academy: Julia, a freshman, is a diligent, responsible, mature, focused student who is always thorough in her work. She is wise and always willing to serve. Julie demonstrates a work ethic that is not seen by many her age. She is a respectful and quiet young lady, yet speaks her mind when she needs to. She is dependable, hard working and very bright. Julia is at the top of the class. She is always prepared for class, a hard worker, and is always helping other students as needed.

John Ryan Douglas, Williamsport High School: Ryan, a senior, has been a role model student throughout his four years at Williamsport High. Ryan has consistently challenged himself, taking honors courses throughout high school. In addition, he is enrolled in dual-credit courses, enabling him to earn high school and college credits. Ryan is a member of the chamber choir and was a member of the lighting crew for two school musicals. He balances a part-time job with his coursework. Ryan has been accepted to Shippensburg University, where he will pursue a double major in finance and information systems and analytics.

Casryn Freeman, South Hagerstown High School: Casryn, a sophomore, always gives 110% on every assignment. She's organized, participates in class, and is a high achieving student.

Megan Tenly, Boyd J. Michael III Technical High School: Megan, a junior, is an extremely motivated student who always gives 100%. As the only young lady in a male-dominated course, she can always be counted on to be the first one to have a tool belt on and be ready to learn. In short, she frequently leads the charge in both the classroom and the tech area.

Mayre Damour, North Hagerstown High School: Mayre, a junior, is president of the North High Black Student Union. She recently led the BSU in organizing and putting on an incredible Black History Bash. Mayre is an active member of the orchestra, a new inductee to the Tri-M Music honor society, and a recent participant in the West Virginia University Honor Orchestra weekend in Morgantown, W.Va. She has strong leadership skills. She participates and helps other students who are struggling. Her precalculus teacher says Mayre is someone students in the class will ask questions to get help if the teacher is busy with another student. Mayre is respectful and an all-around fantastic kid! She is in the International Baccalaureate's Middle Years Program (MYP) and continuously works and asks questions to get her project completed. She comes in on her weekends/after school to study for the SATs.

Christine Woo, Global Vision Christian School Broadfording: Christine, a senior, has shown leadership as the president of the volunteer club. She has coordinated the "helping hands" project at STAR Community, organizing students to work with developmentally disabled adults. Christine has a 4.0 unweighted GPA. She has earned a second-degree black belt in taekwondo. She has participated in biology lab experiences at Georgetown University the past two summers. Recently, Christine received nearly a full scholarship from Johns Hopkins University. She plans to major in public health, and may decide to go on to medical school.

Shelby Leopold, Boonsboro High School: Shelby, a sophomore, has a love for classic rock 'n' roll and is active in the fine arts. She has a passion for animals. Shelby is pursuing a career in the nursing field.

Devon O'Brien, Hancock Middle Senior High School: Devon, a senior, consistently sets a high standard for himself. His participation in the Mellott Co. apprenticeship program showcases his foresight and ambition. By seizing the opportunity to gain practical, hands-on experience and valuable skills through this program, Devon is not only preparing himself for success beyond high school but demonstrating a proactive approach to his career development. The apprenticeship program in nearby Pennsylvania is for welding, fabrication, heavy machinery and related skills. Devon's willingness to engage with real-world challenges and learn from them is commendable. When Devon graduates he will have earned over 100 work-related certificates through Mellott. Devon's initiative in pursuing these certificates speaks volumes about his ambition and determination to excel in his chosen field.

Kelly Poy, Smithsburg High School: Kelly, a freshman, is a very bright student who always gives her best in class. She works diligently to make sure she understands the concepts she is exploring. Kelly is always willing to help classmates reach their potential by helping when they do not understand.

