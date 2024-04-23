NPS Board of Education swears in Brockman, reorganizes leadership

Apr. 23—On Monday night, the Norman Public Schools Board of Education reorganized after swearing in its newest member, Dawn Brockman, Office 4.

Former President Dirk O'Hara will now assume the role as vice president, and Tina Floyd, former vice president, was voted to serve as the board's new president.

Cathy Sasser will reassume her role as board clerk.

Floyd briefly addressed the board after being voted in.

"I want to say thank you for letting me be in this position and lead the way," Floyd said.

Floyd, who represents Office 5, joined the board after applying to the position in December 2022 following the resignation of longtime board member Linda Sexton.

She co-owns Floyd's RV parks in Norman and Glenpool, and she also owns and manages the Oklahoma City Spark, a professional fastpitch softball team.

Floyd holds a doctoral degree in administration leadership and has taught for 22 years as an educator, as well as a principal throughout the Oklahoma City area.

"Thank you to my fellow board members for nominating me and electing me to serve moving forward," Floyd said. "That being said, Dirk, thank you for the year that you did. We appreciate you and everything you've done for this board and we'll continue to do so."

The district announced that enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year is now open.

NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino told the public that it is important to sign up as soon as possible.

"It's really important that we have people enroll now because this is how we make a lot of decisions when it comes to staffing, and what it will look like next year with resources," Migliorino said.

Enrollment can be done entirely through the Parent Portal. For those who prefer to do it on site, parents or guardians can contact site administration.

"If there is a language issue, reach out to your principal, reach out to student services if you need help," he said. "We just need you to get it done so we can plan for the next year."

For information, visit normanpublicschools.org/enroll.

Also open are registrations for summer camps, which will kick off May 29. The district will continue popular programs like AlphaBEST and Camp Invention, as well as different middle school STEAM camps.

"The cost is between $50 and $100 for those programs," Migliorino said. "If you want to attend and there are barriers, such as the cost, all you gotta do is let us know. We will figure that out because we have a lot of generous people who will help us to help all of our students to have these experiences."

The district also approved a contract with Oklahoma Copier Solutions, which Board member Annette Price said was $40,000 below the next bidder following a request for proposals.

The Transcript previously reported that John Miller, the owner, was under investigation for allegations of human trafficking after being accused of sexual battery.

"As we've had conversations based on all the information we have there, there are no ongoing [convictions or] charges pending at all," Migliorino said.

In a letter to The Transcript, Miller denied these allegations and said he is pulling back from day-to-day operations of the company.

"The RFT shows that OCS is the lowest bidder by roughly $40,000," she said.

Brenda O'Brian, NPS's chief financial officer, said $40,000 equates to approximately 15 million clicks, or copies.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.