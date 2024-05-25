NPD: Man injured in exchange of gunfire with police

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was shot multiple times by Norfolk Police officers Friday evening on Bagnall Road following a pursuit after Police Chief Mark Talbot said they recognized a man who “might be wanted.”

The man was taken into custody, and officers rendered aid before he was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, Talbot said.

A Norfolk Police officer was also injured, but not by gunfire, Talbot said.

Around 8:18 p.m., Norfolk Police were in the area of the 900 block of Bagnall Road near East Virginia Beach Boulevard and recognized a man who Talbot said “might be wanted.”

After approaching the man, he took off running, and ran about a block, and “at some point, the man turns with a handgun, and there is an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the police officers, [and] the suspect was struck multiple times.”

A WAVY crew at the scene heard three shots, and at least 17 evidence markers were seen at the scene.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi was also at the scene.

Police were asking people to avoid the area.

There have been other shootings involving Norfolk Police this year.

Man dies after getting shot by Norfolk police officer and security guard; charged at the pair with knife

A Norfolk police officer shot a suspect who police said was armed with a knife in the Wards Corner area of the city Jan. 18. Police identified that man as 31-year-old Gary Solomon of Norfolk. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

NPD: Man dies following chase, exchange of gunfire

Another man, Santonio P. Lee, 45, who had been wanted on several outstanding charges, died in March after exchanging gunfire with officers following a pursuit, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.