Nothing to do in West Texas? Here are 30 day trips on a tank of gas from Lubbock

Looking for a quick getaway over the break? No problem! We've compiled a list of 30 destinations, all within a one-tank one-way from downtown Lubbock. (Please keep in mind that the actual range may vary depending on your vehicle.)

Explore a diverse range of attractions, from arts walks and vineyards to outdoor experiences and even UFO attractions — we've got it all covered.

These destinations are all within 200 miles of Lubbock, compiled from the nearest to the farthest.

Downtown Lubbock

Jordan Simmons created a chalk-drawing take on Buddy Holly during the First Friday Art Trail in May at the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock.

Staying in Lubbock offers plenty of excitement, thanks to the city's thriving downtown scene. Recent development efforts have transformed the area into a hub of culinary and cultural experiences, with a diverse array of options to explore.

Immerse yourself in Lubbock's artistic community by taking part in the vibrant First Friday Art Trail, where local galleries open their doors to the public for a night of creativity and inspiration. For a relaxing evening, savor craft cocktails at Bodine's or unwind by the fireplace at Midnight Shift. Food enthusiasts can also delight in the culinary offerings downtown, with options ranging from upscale dining to casual fare.

Treat yourself to an unforgettable meal at Nicolett's greenhouse dining experience or savor the flavors of award-winning French cuisine at Chez Sami, the newest addition to the downtown restaurant scene.

End your evening with a refreshing brew from Two Docs Brewing Co. or Brewery LBK — or with a refined espresso from Nashwell, an Australian bakery and café with authentic cuisine.

English Newsom Cellars (Lubbock), 9 miles

Located in the heart of the South Plains, English Newsom Cellars is a must-visit destination for wine aficionados, complete with a tasting room and the chance to embark on a captivating wine tour that offers a unique barrel-tasting experience.

Wolfforth Farmers Market (Wolfforth), 9 miles

The Wolfforth Farmers Market is a year-round market with locally grown produce, baked goods and handmade crafts, jewelry, woodwork and more. The market is open each Saturday.

Idalou Harvest Co. (Idalou), 16 miles

Situated on the edge of Lubbock County, Idalou Harvest Co. specializes in selling farm-fresh fruit grown on their local orchard. The establishment also features a tasting room where they present a proud selection of wines and a diverse range of jams, sauces, spices, cooking oils and more.

Post, 41 miles

Boasting its rich heritage, the town of Post has a charming downtown and several museum attractions. Among its most notable destinations is Jackson Brothers Meat Locker, which gained recognition on the Texas Bucket List channel in 2019 for its widely loved beef jerky. Additionally, Post offers a diverse range of outdoor activities, such as fishing and hunting, including the opportunity to capture an exotic Aoudad sheep.

Silver Falls Park (Crosbyton), 42 miles

The largest roadside park in Texas, Silver Falls in Crosbyton is a haven for biodiversity teeming with mesas, mesquites and falls among abundant wildlife. This scenic park offers an ideal setting for various outdoor activities, including hiking, backpacking, biking and picnicking.

Lake Alan Henry Lodges (Justiceburg), 55 miles

Situated on one of the few lakes in the region, the lodges at Lake Alan Henry offer a cozy retreat for those who just need a break from the city, with accommodations for up to eight people.

Located near the West Texas Caprocks, Lake Alan Henry is just a short drive from the town of Post, where visitors can find various dining options. Additionally, a modest restaurant near the lake marina provides convenient refreshments for guests enjoying the lakeside ambiance.

TC's Ponderosa Barbecue (Dickens), 62 miles

One of the most famed barbecue restaurants in the region, TC's Ponderosa is a convenient roadside joint located off US Highway 82. The restaurant only sells meat by the pound and sandwiches, cooking its brisket for more than 17 hours. The restaurant also offers house-made beans, coleslaw and pineapple pudding — a tasty spinoff from the southern staple of banana pudding.

Caprock Canyons (Quitaque), 76 miles

Lesser-known than its larger counterpart, Palo Duro in the Panhandle, Caprock Canyons stands as one of Texas's most picturesque state parks, boasting stunning landscapes and a diverse wildlife population, including prairie dogs and hundreds of buffalo roaming its grounds. Recent historical findings have revealed that it was one of only two known bison jumps in the state, adding to its cultural and natural significance.

Hotel Turkey (Turkey), 80 miles

With eclectic room stays and innovative shipping container accommodations, Hotel Turkey is ideal for an unusual getaway. The hotel also offers a cozy restaurant that serves southern comfort food, pizza and breakfast, among other menu items. There's also live music every weekend night.

Blackland Smokehouse (Snyder), 81 miles

One of the few restaurants in Snyder, Blackland Smokehouse provides an authentic Texas barbecue experience. Its menu includes brisket, bacon-wrapped jalapeño poppers, smoked ham and an array of other meats, in addition to all the ideal sides like mac 'n' cheese, potato salad and green beans.

Palo Duro Canyon (Canyon), 93 miles

Palo Duro Canyon, site of reported gunfight between desperadoes and vigilantes, 1888.

As the second-largest canyon in the nation, just behind Grand Canyon, Palo Duro Canyon offers a diverse landscape designed for exploration. Visitors can immerse themselves in the natural beauty through a variety of activities, including hiking, biking and equestrian trails. The state park offers an array of outdoor adventures, such as horseback riding, ziplining and the renowned TEXAS Outdoor Musical. Palo Duro offers both camping and luxury glamping with comfy cabins overlooking the edge of the canyon.

Norman and Vi Petty Rock 'N' Roll Museum (Clovis, NM), 95 miles

Located just west of the Texas-New Mexico border, the Norman and Vi Petty Rock 'N' Roll Museum offers visitors a glimpse into the historic Norman Petty Studios. This renowned studio is where numerous famous musicians recorded some of their greatest hits, including Buddy Holly, Buddy Knox and Roy Orbison.

Among the museum's attractions are original pieces of working equipment from the studio, such as the mixing board used during Buddy Holly's recording sessions. Additionally, visitors can explore a collection of other memorabilia and archived items related to the studio's rich musical history.

Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (Canyon), 97 miles

Situated on the campus of West Texas A&M University, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum stands as the largest history museum in Texas. It offers a captivating journey through time, featuring exhibits that span from the era of dinosaurs to the age of conquistadors.

Visitors to the museum can explore a rich tapestry of history through both permanent and rotating exhibits, covering a wide range of subjects, including art, geology and history. Additionally, the museum continuously refreshes its offerings with rotating exhibits to keep visitors engaged and coming back for more.

Its newest special exhibit, Dali’s Wonderland, delves into the intriguing relationship between art and literature, paying homage to the world-famous artist Salvador Dalí.

Permian Basin Petroleum Museum (Midland), 111 miles

The 15,000-square-feet exhibit covers all aspects of the petroleum industry. From interactives to immersive environments to game-based learning experiences, the exhibit space will be sure to entertain guests of all ages.

In addition to telling the petroleum and energy story of the Permian Basin, the museum hopes to inspire young visitors to pursue careers in the petroleum and energy sciences.

Zia Park Casino Hotel and Racetrack (Hobbs, NM), 113 miles

As the closest casino for West Texans, Zia Park Casino Hotel and Racetrack has more than 750 slots, electronic table games and video poker terminals. They also host live horse racing in the winter months.

In addition to the money-based activities, the hotel also offers live music each Wednesday and karaoke each Thursday.

Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo), 122 miles

One of the country's most renowned roadside attractions, Cadillac Ranch draws over 2 million visitors each year.

The art installation, conceived by the San Francisco-based collective Ant Farm, features a display of 10 vintage Cadillac models ranging from 1949 to 1963, seemingly burying their noses into the ground at a 60-degree angle (supposedly to match that of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt).

While many visitors pause for photographs, some also bring paint spray cans to leave their mark on this iconic landmark.

Big Texan Steak Ranch (Amarillo), 125 miles

Big Texan Steak Ranch co-owners Bobby, left, and Danny Lee watch as Molly Schuyler consumes a 72-ounce steak Sunday, April 19. (Sean Steffen / Amarillo Globe-News)

The Big Texan Steak Ranch has been a staple of the Panhandle since it first opened its doors in 1960.

Known for its iconic 72-ounce steak challenge and gaudy Western ambiance, this legendary establishment along Interstate 40 in Amarillo continues to attract visitors from all over the world, eager to experience a true Lone Star State dining tradition.

Last year, the Big Texan was named the most "delicious" steakhouse on Route 66 by Southern Living, and it also earned the Deep in the Heart Award from the Texas Restaurant Association.

I-20 Wildlife Preserve (Midland), 126 miles

The I-20 Wildlife Preserve, spanning 100 acres, is a riparian forest located in Midland. Managed by a nonprofit organization, it encompasses an 86-acre urban playa lake, which consists of a diverse combination of wetlands, floodplain thickets, and prairie grasslands.

The preserve is intended for those who seek to appreciate and truly immerse themselves in nature.

Stonehenge Replica (Odessa), 133 miles

Created as a teaching tool on the campus of the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, the Permian Basin Stonehenge is a near-identical replica of the iconic structure in England. The replica is made of limestone slabs up to 19 feet tall and weighing 20 tons each. While slightly shorter than the original, the Permian Basin structure maintains exact horizontal dimensions and is astronomically precise.

Seymour Sound Garden (Seymour), 157 miles

The small town of Seymour doesn't have many entertainment options, but its sound garden offers a place for solitude and creativity. As part of the city's beautification initiative, the sound garden features outdoor music equipment that's accessible to all.

Toppled Turtle Brewing Company (Dumas), 158 miles

Located across from Moore County Courthouse, the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company is a unique brewery in the Panhandle. Adjacent to the brewery inside the same facility is a coffee shop, while tucked away behind the bathroom door at the back is a pizza joint. Additionally, the brewery boasts a large patio area frequently hosting food trucks for guests to enjoy. There are also two resident cats that love to hang with guests!

Abilene Zoo (Abilene), 149 miles

Hilary Blackketter, an educator at the Abilene Zoo, shows a guinea pig to children during Thursday’s Animal Ambassadors program at the Abilene Public Library’s Main Branch July 6, 2023.

Spread across 16 acres, the Abilene Zoo is home to over 120 species and 800 individual animals, aiming to provide an enriching and enjoyable learning opportunity for wildlife enthusiasts.

Within the zoo, visitors can find attractions such as a giraffe-feeding station, a train depot, and numerous outdoor play areas. Additionally, the zoo offers concessions for visitors to enjoy during their exploration.

Monahans Sandhills State Park (Monahans), 170 miles

One of the most well-known state parks in the Southwest, the Monahans Sandhills is, essentially, a giant sandbox for kids and adults alike. The bright-colored sand is shaped into dunes and valleys of all sizes alongside a diverse range of plant and wildlife species.

Unlike many parks, the Monahans Sandhills doesn't feature managed trails, ensuring that each visitor's experience is entirely personalized to their own exploration.

International UFO Museum and Research Center (Roswell, NM), 175 miles

Offering one of the most extraordinary museum encounters nationwide, the International UFO Museum and Research Center delves into the realm of the unknown.

Through a captivating display of written, audio, and visual materials, the museum explores the enigmatic world of UFO phenomena, notably focusing on the infamous 1947 Roswell Incident. The museum is also a leader in scientific investigations into UFO occurrences.

San Angelo Cultural District (San Angelo), 186 miles

On more than 200 acres along the Concho River, San Angelo's Cultural District offers everything from museums to art galleries and local dining. There's also a municipal pool with a splash pad for children and an outdoor theatre for live entertainment.

River Bend Nature Center (Wichita Falls), 195 miles

The River Bend Nature Center is a 20-acre nonprofit environmental education facility dedicated to enriching visitors' learning experiences through nature. Among their most popular attractions are the Ruby N. Priddy Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, Peyton’s Place, the Bryant Edwards Learning Center, the River Bottom Forest Trail and the United Children’s Garden.

Royal Theater (Archer City), 195 miles

Home to the Texasville Opry, the Royal Theater is a small charming theatre suitable for both theatrical productions and live music entertainment. The theater also occasionally hosts special events during the holiday seasons.

The 1971 award-winning film, "The Last Picture Show," leveraged the theater into fame.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park (Carlsbad, NM), 200 miles

A sign welcomes guests during Carlsbad Caverns National Park's 100th anniversary, Oct. 25, 2023 at the Visitors Center.

Carlsbad Caverns National Park boasts over 119 limestone caves, set amidst rocky canyons teeming with desert wildlife and cacti. The park caters to both ranger-guided and self-guided exploration, accommodating visitors who prefer to venture at their own pace.

From May to October, the bat flight program offers a mesmerizing spectacle as thousands of bats emerge from their cavern homes into the night sky. Additionally, the park features numerous hiking trails and camping opportunities, allowing visitors to immerse themselves fully in the park's natural wonders.

Bonus: Possum Kingdom Lake (Palo Pinto), 241 miles

Nestled at the base of the Palo Pinto Mountains on the Brazos River, Possum Kingdom Lake is known for its exhilarating cliff-diving opportunities and was previously the site host for the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Encompassing approximately 17,000 acres, the lake attracts outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy swimming, fishing and a variety of boating activities.

Bonus: Smokey Bear Historical Park, (Capitan, NM), 244 miles

The small park serves as a tribute to Smokey Bear's enduring legacy, offering exhibits on forest health, wildfires, and the science of fire ecology inside the guest center, along with a short film screened in the theater. Visitors can pay homage to Smokey Bear at his final resting place and participate in outdoor educational programs at the outdoor amphitheater. Additionally, families can enjoy recreational amenities such as a playground and picnic area during their visit.

