Here are some last-minute spring break trip ideas for Central Texas

Vrbo lists a variety of spring break destinations for whatever you're into. Whether you're looking to bring the family, save some money, or go to a quiet hideaway, the travel website company has some suggestions.

Here are some Texas locations available to visit from late February through the end of April.

South Padre Island

People gathered on the beach in front of Clayton's Beach Bar during spring break on South Padre Island on Wednesday. After Texas college towns initially emerged as coronavirus hot spots during the beginning of the fall semester, university officials are hoping the same won’t occur after the spring break period.

For young people looking to catch a break from homework and studying, South Padre Island is the place to be. If you like beaches, live music, wild parties or all of the above, the island may be just what you need. Inertia Tours is offering college spring break deals while South Padre Trips has some affordable condo rentals, according to Spadre's website.

Corpus Christi

Spring breakers gather in a large group to party near beach mile marker 32 on Friday, March 18, 2022, in Port Aransas.

If South Padre Island is beyond your budget, don't sweat it. Visit Corpus Christi's spring break website outlines some local eateries and attractions. Stay in the city for museums, restaurants and the Texas State Aquarium, or take a ferry out to Port Aransas and its beautiful Mustang Beach. Other activities in the Corpus Christi area include exploring public art, doing floating yoga on the Marina, taking a glow-in-the-dark bike tour and more.

Galveston Island State Park (GISP)

People play on the beach after a soft reopening of part of Galveston Island State Park last June.

Galveston Island State Park, or GISP, has been open for about a year since it closed for a three-year, $24 million renovation, Chron reports. Despite being an urban area, its mix of beach and bay ecosystems offers opportunities to spot wildlife. A particular group of coyotes has caught the attention of locals, who refer to the reddish-tinged pack as "ghost wolves."

San Antonio

After much anticipation, a ride in SeaWorld called Catapult Falls is now open.

The family-friendly city of San Antonio is home to attractions for people of all ages. Visit the Alamo museum before stopping for some Tex-Mex cuisine. If the kids don't have much interest in historical sites, you can always take them to a theme park or the LEGOLAND Discovery Center. The complete list of things to do can be found on Visit San Antonio's website.

Lake Lewisville

If you wish to stay further inland while enjoying water activities, Lake Lewisville may be the ideal location. A short drive from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Lake Lewisville is one of the largest lakes in North Texas. It covers 29,000 acres with 233 miles of shoreline, according to the Lake Lewisville website. Whether you like to be on the water or prefer to camp on solid ground, there's something for everyone.

Lake Texoma

Another lake with fewer crowds, Lake Texoma is known for its cabin-style retreats. If you wish to spend some time with nature, you can enjoy prime fishing spots, horse trails and campgrounds. Lake Texoma's website introduces it as "a lake for all seasons," making it a memorable spot even beyond spring break.

The Hill Country

Texas Hill Country

If spending time around a bunch of people isn't really your thing, the Texas Hill Country is here to help you get away from the stresses of civilization. With a more relaxed, historic vibe, the region offers natural beauty and a taste of a simple life — and wine, too. Travel Texas urges you not to run for the hills, but to unwind among them.

