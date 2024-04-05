All or nothing: Santa Rosa votes to link impact fees to 1/2 cent tax on November ballot

Santa Rosa County's most vocal residents have been telling their county commissioners for quite some time that if they don't impose impact fees on developers, the half cent sales tax they will seek via referendum in November is doomed to failure.

"You need to impose impact fees if you want to pass the sales tax," Milton resident Jerry Couey told the commission Thursday morning at a meeting held to discuss just that.

Couey reminded commissioners the last time the correlation between impact fees and the sales tax referendum had been ignored, the sales tax referendum was defeated by a 67 to 33 percentage point margin.

Perhaps heeding the warning, commissioners voted 3-2 to tie impact fees and the half cent sales tax together, so that impact fees will be charged in the county beginning on the day the new sales tax, if passed, goes into effect, and not at all if the tax referendum fails.

Commissioner Colten Wright made the recommendation that the governing board unite sales tax consideration and the imposition of the impact fee.

"I would like the people to have a voice," he said.

Wright said that for years he's heard both sides of the argument for and against impact fees. Local building associations and others in the home construction and development industries have opposed them while many in the community argue that builders should be forced to help pay for the infrastructure needs its work is impacting.

The Santa Rosa County Commission voted Thursday to tie imposing impact fees on new development directly to a November referendum to implement of a half-cent sales tax. If the sales tax passes, impact fees will be assessed on new development throughout the county to bring in an expected $26 million over a 10 year period.

"You've had both sides wanting their voice to be heard," Wright said. "And with commissioners who are sometimes not strong enough on their own to make a decision, or not fully understanding how representative government works, my thought was, 'Why not find a way to let the people have a say and put the decision in their hands?'"

And while the county stands to reap great rewards if the sales tax passes and the impact fees are implemented alongside it on Jan. 1, 2026, it also stands to lose both sources of transportation infrastructure funding if the sales tax referendum fails.

"If that happens I can say to people who ask, 'You have spoken, guess what we're not going to get?'" Wright said.

Projections indicate the half cent sales tax would raise about $16 million annually to be spent exclusively on roads, bridges and accompanying infrastructure, while the impact fees of about $1,600 per single family home is projected to raise another $26 million over 10 years.

The county presently brings in an additional approximately $6 million for transportation needs through an existing half cent sales tax that sunsets at the end of 2026.

The impact fee vote was 3-2 in favor with Wright joined by commissioners Kerry Smith and Ray Eddington in support of the move. Commission Chairman Sam Parker and Commissioner James Calkins voted against the measure.

Calkins would later call the board action "absolutely horrible."

"The people of Santa Rosa County, they're going to look at this board like they're a liberal majority," he said.

The impact fee discussion was held in a morning meeting and commissioners reconvened after lunch to talk about the sales tax referendum. After far less discussion than had been given to the morning topic, the commission voted 4-1 to move ahead with placing the sales tax issue on the November ballot.

Calkins, who made his comments about the impact fee vote during the sales tax referendum discussion, went on to say the county board as presently constituted "has always got their hands out asking for another tax, another fee."

His was the lone vote against the local option sales tax referendum.

Parker, whose list of grievances against the impact fees included that it did not offer exemptions to veterans or first responders and that it did not take into account the costs churches, which do not pay property taxes, would have to assume when undertaking new construction, voted in favor of the sales tax referendum.

"I absolutely voted against a new impact tax today. I absolutely have a 100% rock solid track record that I've never voted to impose a new tax," he said. "But every time it has come up about the local option sales tax I have voted without hesitation to allow the citizens to choose if they wanted to impose the local option sales tax."

Wright said following the first meeting that most everyone he'd spoken to during the break between meetings had spoken favorably about his idea to tie the impact fees and sales tax referendum together. At least one member of the homebuilding association community stayed to complement the commission decision.

"We can support what was proposed," said Jennifer Mancini, a representative of the Homebuilder's Association of West Florida. "We can support the comprehensive approach."

County staff amended sales tax ballot language it had presented to the board prior to the afternoon meeting. Following the morning meeting the language was tweaked in hopes of alerting voters to the full impact of their sales tax referendum vote.

The ballot language as amended reads that if the referendum is passed, "a local government one-half cent transportation sales surtax" will be imposed in Santa Rosa County "to build, construct, and maintain roads and bridges and the associated infrastructure."

The added language will state "if approved a transportation impact fee paid for by new growth shall take effect."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Santa Rosa impact fees tied to half cent sales tax in referendum