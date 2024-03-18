Not surprising Joe Burrow would be gracious and polite to take photo with Donald Trump

NFL stars Nick Bosa, left, and Joe Burrow, right, were seen together with former President Donald Trump at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida for UFC 299.

Many people prefer to keep their love of sports separate from discussions of politics. In fact, sports is often viewed as a welcome escape from them. Sports tend to unite people. Politics not so much. But, occasionally, the two collide, whether it's Tommie Smith and John Carlos raising a black-gloved fist at the Olympics, Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem or Joe Burrow taking a photo with ex-president Donald Trump at a UFC event. Sometimes, the athlete finds the politics; other times, the politics find the athlete. The politics, it would seem, found Burrow after he opted to pose for a picture with Trump.

I recently asked readers to send me their thoughts on the Burrow photo op kerfuffle, and as you can probably imagine, there was no shortage of opinions. Here is what some Enquirer readers had to say.

People don't have to choose sides and neither does Burrow

This is a non-story yet the local media keeps making it a story. First off, people don’t have to choose sides. The last I heard this is still a free country, and you don’t have to declare a political party when you walk out of the house. I was taught that politics and religion are two topics you never talk about in public. The media will make that decision for you, especially if you don’t see things their way.

Secondly, Joe Burrow's or any other athlete's, actor's/activist's, media's opinion on who I should vote for means nothing. I vote for who is best for me, and unlike the media, you will never know who or what I voted for or against.

Finally, if I had the opportunity to have my picture taken with a famous person I would.

It’s time the media starts reporting "unbiased" current news again instead of trying to push agendas. The media has done a great job of making everyone take sides. If the media had its way, we would all be wearing "scarlet letters" representing our politics.

Rick Vogel, Delhi Township

Politics has no place on the football field

As for the Burrow/Trump handshake − who cares? Politics has no place on the football field. Spontaneous photo ops happen to/with celebrities all the time. Another "issue" manufactured by social media. Again, time to move on.

Glenn Griffiths, Hamilton

Trump photo op a product of Burrow's youth, generosity

I believe it was a mistake for Joe Burrow to allow his goodwill to be compromised by an oath-breaking insurrectionist. It strikes me that Burrow's well-deserved reputation for kindness, honesty and decency was deliberately co-opted by the most notably cruel, dishonest and indecent politician in our nation.

It is not at all surprising that Burrow would be gracious and polite to anyone who wishes to meet him. That he lacked the presence of mind to make a discreet exit when the camera came out, I believe is a function of his youth and generous character.

Jeanne Rehling-Golliher

Get over Burrow's photo with Trump and get a life

So, the Trump haters are upset that Burrow shook Trump's hand. Get over it, and get a life. Ask yourself is Joe Biden going to feed you or pay your rent?

Lee Eyerman, Amelia

Biden is worst-ever president, and I'd still shake his hand out of respect

Burrow taking a picture with Trump is much ado about nothing. Though Joe Biden is the worst-ever president, I would still shake his hand out of respect. His policies are the worst, but he’s probably a likable person minus the politics. I think you (Enquirer Opinion Editor Kevin Aldridge) are wrong on most issues, but I would still shake your hand. It’s not all about politics.

Gayle Paytes

For the record, Gayle, I'd shake your hand too. Maybe we can set up a photo op.

