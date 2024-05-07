‘They’re not moving;’ 911 call details discovery of man killed at Dayton apartment complex

A man was shot and killed at the Desoto Bass apartment complex Monday night.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to an apartment in the 1700 block of W Stewart St. on reports of a man down.

A newly obtained 911 call reveals the details that brought police to the apartment complex.

“Are they breathing sir?” a dispatcher asks the caller.

“No, I don’t think so… don’t nobody know what happened, so don’t nobody want to go in,” the caller said.

A group of people, including the caller, noticed a man was inside an apartment on the ground, not moving.

Before officers arrived, dispatchers received information that the man may have been shot.

“How do you know they’re not breathing; do you know they’re not breathing sir?” the dispatcher asked.

“Because they’re not moving, we’re knocking at the door, they’re not moving or nothing,” the caller replied.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 44-year-old Tyrans McGuire.

Additional information on McGuire’s death was not immediately available.

At this time, the department does not have any suspects.

Anyone with information or video of this incident is asked to call police at (937) 333-COPS (2677). If you have information and want to stay anonymous, use Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.

Photo from: Jared Hall/Staff

