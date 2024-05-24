‘It’s not just marijuana’: 7,000 plants and $60K bust in Northern California

(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement in Northern California executed several search warrants that led to the seizure of thousands of marijuana plants and over $60K in cash.

“It’s not just marijuana,” Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

On Thursday, the Yuba County Marijuana Enforcement Team (METYU) executed four search warrants yesterday at various areas throughout the county. The locations included the 1700 block of Plumas Arboga Road, the 11000 block of Highway 70, the 8200 block of La Porte Road, and Wildwood Trail.

During the searches, YCSO said it located nearly 7,000 plants, 200 pounds of processed marijuana, two firearms, and over $60,000 cash. One person was arrested and four environmental violations were issued.

Deputies said they arrested 32-year-old Jose Everardo Regalda Mendoza at the Plumas Arboga location. He was booked at the Yuba County Jail for marijuana possession and cultivation charges as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.

