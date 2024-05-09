May 8—Wilson County Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell shared his stance on Tennessee House Bill 1202/Senate Bill 1321, which makes it lawful for a teacher to possess a firearm on school grounds.

"I will not agree to arming a teacher," Luttrell said. "It's not in my fiber, and I'm not against guns at all."

The law is a permissive law that was signed by Governor Bill Lee, allowing teachers to have a firearm on school grounds and in the classroom if preliminary qualification/training procedure requirements are met. However, three provisions would need to be met before that teacher could bring that firearm to school: the highest authority in local law enforcement, the school district's director and the school principal's approval.

"I kind of reached out early on and said, 'This is my stance: I will not do it,' " Luttrell said. "Sheriff Bryan has supported me in that. We have had many discussions about this."

During his remarks, Luttrell said that he was adamant about taking politics out of school and finding common ground to look at the issues.

"We have got to base our decisions (on) using resources that are available from multiple sources to determine what's the best step," Lutrell said. "I don't want to get it wrong for anybody. The consequences of this decision could be devastating on numerous points and there's no taking that back."

Luttrell said he's received positive feedback from teachers regarding his stance on the issue.

"I've been watching the thought of this idea for a long time in my career," Luttrell said. "Early in my career, it would have never been dreamed of because we put so much emphasis on school being a weapon-free zone.

"I've been around long enough to remember the amazement, the shock that we all experienced as educators as some of these school shootings happened around the country."

Luttrell said that he'd settled the debate in his own mind a long time ago.

"Being a teacher, being an administrator for 30 years plus, it's all I've ever done," Luttrell said. "I did not believe then and I do not believe now that we need to put this on teachers. They need to teach our kids."

As the bill went through the legislature, Luttrell spent a lot of time speaking with individuals, legislatures and directors from other counties.

"If we did not have the (school resource officer) program we have in Wilson County, I'd be saying, 'We've got to do something,' " Luttrell said.

Beth Meyers, Zone 2 School Board member and legislative liaison, also spoke on the issue. Her concern stemmed from potential attacks on teachers and the unintended consequences that a concealed firearm could cause in that scenario.

"If that teacher were to have a gun on them, I can see a problem," Meyer said. "I can see this turning into something."