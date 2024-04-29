Northwestern University reaches agreement with protesters

CHICAGO — Northwestern University officials announced Monday that they have reached an agreement with students and faculty protesting against Israel’s war in Gaza, outlining a plan intended to allow demonstrations to continue while preventing the chaos and occasional violence that has engulfed other campuses across the country.

The deal comes five days after demonstrators established an encampment in Deering Meadow, a popular common area on the Evanston campus. Administrators responded to the protest by banning tents and temporary structures, but they did nothing to enact the new policy as they negotiated with protesters throughout the weekend.

The agreement, which Northwestern President Michael Schill announced in a campus-wide email, requires the immediate removal of tents and sound systems, as well as a commitment that all protesters will adhere to university policies. In return, demonstrations can continue on the meadow through June 1.

“This agreement was forged by the hard work of students and faculty working closely with members of the administration to help ensure that the violence and escalation we have seen elsewhere does not happen here at Northwestern,” Schill wrote.

Schill’s email also took aim at reports of anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim in the community. Most of them, he said, were “fueled by demonstrators who are not affiliated with Northwestern” and cannot continue.

“Acts of antisemitism, anti-Muslim/Arab racism, and hate will not be tolerated, and community members who can be identified participating in such acts will face disciplinary action,” he wrote.

