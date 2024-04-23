Northwest Technical Institute could lose funding if health building not completed by 2026

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Technical Institute has a deadline of September 2026 to complete the construction of a new health building, but if it doesn’t meet it, it could lose millions of dollars in government funding.

The new building would be 30,000 square feet for the Allied Health Program and has been in the works for years. Northwest Technical Institute President Jim Rollins said $17 million has been raised for the project, and aside from philanthropic donations — like the $2.5 million donation from the Alice Walton Foundation — all government funding could be forfeited if the completion deadline passes.

Rollins said the project is still in the planning phase.

“We need the design phase completed, put it out to bid and then do the construction,” Rollins said.

Former HGTV star gets jail time for real estate fraud

Rollins said the growth of Northwest Arkansas’ medical field is part of the reason the new building for the Allied Health Program is in the works.

“Our work here at the Northwest Technical Institute is to train that support team [for the local medical community],” Rollins said. “That might be nurses. It may be [surgical] tech. It might be medical assistance. It might be emergency workers.”

Rollins said the new building should allow enrollment to expand from 100 students to more than 300. He said there will be more classroom space and lab space that will allow for more “in-depth” instruction.

Rollins estimates once permission to build is granted, the design phase will take 5-6 months. The bidding phase would be another two months and the construction phase could last about 15 months.

If the September 2026 deadline passes without the project being completed, Rollins said there’s a possibility that an extension could be granted. However, he said that isn’t guaranteed and is, instead, focused on meeting the present deadline.

Resourcing is one of the biggest challenges Rollins sees in completing the project on time.

“I think it’s very doable,” Rollins said. “When we can create partnerships like we’ve seen brought forward by our mayors, our city councils, our county judges and our philanthropists in the area, we’ll be very successful.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.