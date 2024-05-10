Will northern lights be visible in Kentucky this weekend? What we know

The aurora borealis could be making its way further south above large portions of the United States because of increased solar activity, space weather experts said Friday.

Federal forecasters from NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center said that during previous solar activity of this magnitude, the "aurora has been seen as low as Alabama and northern California." Experts say the aurora might be visible Friday, Saturday or Sunday night.

Here's what we know.

A G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Watch has been issued for May 11... pic.twitter.com/CeEHWEUFiQ — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) May 9, 2024

Seeing the northern lights improves after storm watch upgraded to rare G4

"This weekend's geomagnetic storm watch has been upgraded from G2 (Moderate) to G4 (Severe)," according to astronomer Tony Phillips, writing on SpaceWeather.com. "Why? Because giant sunspot AR3664 keeps hurling (coronal mass ejections) toward Earth. Following today's X2.2 solar flare, there are now at least four storm clouds heading our way," Phillips said.

The Space Weather Prediction Center only rarely issues "severe" storm watches. The last time such an alert was issued was in January 2005. "Watches at this level are very rare," the center said.

The colorful aurora forms when particles flowing from the sun get caught up in Earth's magnetic field. The particles interact with molecules of atmospheric gases to cause the famed glowing green and reddish colors of the aurora.

Will the northern lights be visible in Kentucky this weekend?

An image created by NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center shows the likely extent of the aurora borealis appearing in the United States depending on the intensity of a geomagnetic storm.

An NOAA map shows parts of Northern Kentucky are within the area that could see the aurora borealis this weekend, but it's at the very edge of the predicted zone. But just like weather on earth — especially in the Midwest — space weather can be fickle (even more so). Unlike terrestrial weather, scientists who forecast celestial events like the aurora rely on observations of the 93-million-miles-away sun to make their predictions.

Why are the northern lights appearing further south? Blame the solar maximum

The northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, have appeared more frequently in the night sky over the United States recently. In April 2023, for example, a stunning aurora display was seen as far south as Arkansas in the South and Arizona in the West.

So why the uptick in aurora sightings? And is this expected to continue? Well, if you love the aurora, you're in luck, as it may be coming to a sky near you more often over the next few years thanks to the "solar maximum," which is expected to peak this year.

"There have been an increase in aurora seen in general on Earth," Shannon Schmoll, the director of the Abrams Planetarium at Michigan State University told USA TODAY last year. "The sun has been more active, resulting in more solar storms that cause solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CME).

What's the difference between a solar flare and a coronal mass ejection?

While coronal mass ejections (CMEs) and solar flares are both tremendous explosions of energy that occur on the sun, they move at different speeds.

Solar flares, NASA says, are some of the most powerful explosions in the solar system. Particles from a solar flare can travel at the speed of light and reach Earth in minutes. CMEs, explains NASA, are large clouds of solar plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun that can take up to three days to reach our planet.

Moms, look away. Kids, here's your procrastinator's guide to Mother's Day

Tips for viewing the northern lights

"Go out at night," NOAA said. "And get away from city lights."

The best aurora is usually within an hour or two of midnight (between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time). These hours expand towards evening and morning as the level of geomagnetic activity increases.

There may be aurora in the evening and morning, but it is usually not as active and therefore, not as visually appealing, NOAA said.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com. Follow him on X at @JTuftsReports.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Northern lights in Kentucky: See what the chances are of seeing them