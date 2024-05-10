Northern lights visible in Kansas Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A geomagnetic storm will be impacting the United States on Friday night.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a rare Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the first time since 2005. The storm is caused by several strong solar flares that have been produced by a large sunspot cluster. This cluster is 16 times the diameter of the Earth.

Solar activity could impact GPS and communication. It will also cause the northern lights to be visible across portions of the United States, including Kansas.

Visibility will be better for areas north of Interstate 70, but the aurora could still be visible across southern Kansas Friday night into early Saturday morning. For best viewing, drive away from city lights and look toward the horizon.

Partly cloud skies can be expected across the state tonight, leading to optimal viewing potential for the Northern Lights. Sunset will be at 8:29 p.m., but it will not be completely dark until 10:12 p.m. Temperatures will be comfortable in the 40s and 50s by daybreak.

If you get a good photo or video of the northern lights, we would love to see them!

How do I submit photos/videos?

To submit your photos/videos, send them in an email to connect3news@ksn.com, along with where they were taken, the date they were taken, and your name.

Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.

–Meteorologist Lucy Doll

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.