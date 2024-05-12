Will there be northern lights in Michigan tonight? Map and forecast for Sunday

Many parts of Michigan, including metro Detroit, could see the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis, once more Sunday night — if weather conditions agree.

This comes following rare aurora sightings across the region starting Friday night due to severe geomagnetic storms that forecasters predicted would last through the weekend.

A geomagnetic storm watch foretells the potential return of northern lights viewing Sunday night, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

Here's what to know.

Northern lights forecast in Michigan on Sunday

A geomagnetic storm watch remains in effect throughout Sunday, with the potential for a G4 or greater storm, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

The storm is expected to become intense Sunday afternoon and night, bringing at least a 50% chance of aurora viewing in cloud-free conditions.

Though viewing may not be as widespread as Friday's geomagnetic storm, metro Detroit could again see the northern lights, said Mike Bettwy, operations chief for the Space Weather Prediction Center.

Northern lights forecast map

National Weather Service maps predicting the intensity and location of the northern lights Sunday and Monday show the aurora borealis may be visible in Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.

National Weather Service maps predict the northern lights forecast for Sunday, May 12, 2024, and on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The green oval on the map indicates where the lights will be visible and the oval turns red where they are forecasted to be more intense. The Upper Peninsula and parts of northern Michigan will be in the green oval Sunday night, while the green oval may brush the northern part of the Upper Peninsula on Monday night.

The NWS also said the aurora doesn't have to be directly above an area for it to be visible and can be observed more than 600 miles away when the aurora is bright and weather conditions are right. Any location within the red line on the map could see auroras from a distance.

Weather, cloud cover forecast for northern lights viewing in Michigan

Sunday started out warm and sunny, with partly cloudy conditions set for the evening.

A cold front will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight, according to NWS. From 8 p.m. Sunday to 2 a.m. Monday, the NWS is predicting sky cover ranging from 38-61% in metro Detroit, which could affect northern lights viewing. This will increase to 77% at 5 a.m.

Best time to view northern lights

The best time to view the northern lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Can't see the northern lights? Use your phone

If you're having trouble seeing the northern lights with the naked eye, try using your phone camera in night mode and hold still while capturing the photo. You might be surprised at what's dancing in the sky.

Contact Jenna Prestininzi: jprestininzi@freepress.com. Follow her on X: @jennapresti.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Northern lights in Michigan: Forecast, map for Sunday night