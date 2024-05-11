Look up, Michigan! Northern lights seen dazzling across the skies, even in metro Detroit

Look up in the sky tonight, Michiganders!

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, are a stunning natural phenomenon that can be seen in metro Detroit and across Michigan tonight, under the right conditions. Photographers across the state have captured mesmerizing images showcasing the beauty of this celestial event.

While traditionally associated with regions closer to the Arctic Circle, such as Scandinavia and Alaska, the northern lights have been observed in Michigan due to strong geomagnetic storms.

These colorful displays of light in the night sky are caused by the interaction of solar particles with the Earth's magnetic field. Photos of them often feature vibrant hues of green, pink, and purple, creating a breathtaking spectacle for those lucky enough to witness it.

Below are some of the best photos of the northern lights taken Friday night in metro Detroit and elsewhere across the state.

When is the best time to see the northern lights?

If you didn't catch the northern lights yet, you may still be able to see them shimmer closer to midnight or sometime after, going into very early Saturday morning. Keep your eyes on the skies!

Can't see the northern lights? Use your phone

If you're having trouble seeing the northern lights with the naked eye, try using your phone camera in dark setting and hold still while capturing the photo. You might be surprised at what's dancing in the sky!

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Williamston, Michigan, on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Williamston, Michigan, on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Williamston, Michigan, on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Oakland Township on Friday, May 10, 2024.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, as seen in Oakland Township on Friday, May 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Look up! Northern lights seen dazzling across Michigan skies