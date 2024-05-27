Northern California man caught operating illegal dispensary in massive drug bust

(FOX40.COM) — A Northern California man was recently arrested after a search of an illegal marijuana dispensary revealed a massive amount of drugs including cocaine, Xanax, and chocolate bars containing psychedelic mushrooms.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said the man, 20 from Yuba City, was selling the drugs under the business name “Linda Exotics.”

“If you happen to have ordered products from ‘Linda Exotics,’ your package will NOT be arriving soon,” the agency said on Facebook.

On Thursday, Yuba County deputies said they arrested the 20-year-old after catching him trying to sell over 100 marijuana vape pens out of the state.

Because he was already on probation, deputies were able to search his home, leading to the discovery of “an enormous amount” of marijuana, nearly 200 grams of cocaine, and 5,000 Xanax pills that were all marked for sale.

The man was booked into a Sutter County jail on various possession charges and attempted transport for sale out of state of more than four grams of concentrated marijuana, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

The drug bust comes days after the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said it seized almost 10,000 marijuana plants and $60,000 across four locations in the area that were operating illegal grow operations.

