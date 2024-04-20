North Texas man fatally shot in apparent domestic violence incident, police say

A man was fatally shot in an apparent domestic violence incident Friday night, and a suspect is in custody, Plano police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Monticello Circle around 10:30 p.m. regarding a shooting. They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, Plano police said in a news release Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later a suspect was located and taken into custody. The shooting appears to be related to domestic violence, and there is no danger to the public, police said.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the fatal shooting, according to police. The names of the victim and the suspect haven’t been made public.

